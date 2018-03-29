Shakespeare returns to Lancaster Castle from April 16-28 with an all new promenade production.

After the success of 2017’s production of ‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’ in the Shire Hall, Attic Door Productions are back once again bringing Shakespeare to life in an all new promenade production of The Bard’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew’.

As the lords of the manor attempt to tame their women, as well as their hearts, the servants below stairs become embroiled in the confounding contrivances their masters and mistresses have put in place to win the hearts of the ones they desire. Who will end up being the winner in this game of love?

For more details visit www.atticdoorproductions.co.uk or call 01524 419486.