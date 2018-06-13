Selfie posers had a spring in their step at Methodist Action ball in Preston

Spring was in the air at the Preston Marriott Hotel for the Methodist Action annual charity ball.

Guests enjoying the photo booth at the Methodist Action Spring Ball

Guests dressed up in wacky accessories to pose in the silly selfie mirror and chuckled at the quirky caricatures drawn by talented artist, Chris Knapman.

There was also close up magic from David Burgess and local entertainer and vocalist, Stuart Michaels, acted as master of ceremonies, keeping the guests laughing and the evening moving.

Guests also watched a very moving video made by UCLan film students about the plight of rough sleepers in the city.

The event was sponsored by Debbie Fielding-Holmes from Fifth Gear Driving School, who donated a week’s holiday in Turkey and £100 worth of driving lessons as prizes in the auction.

It was great to see our guests having so much fun whilst helping us to raise almost £3,000. Stephen Hetherington

The evening raised almost £3,000 for Methodist Action’s project to support homeless people in Preston.

The former Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun Brian and Trisha Rollo also attended, as they were supporters of the charity during their term of office, which ended last month.

They had attended many of Methodist Action’s fund-raisers and even braved the elements to participate in Sleep Out for Fox Street 2017 helping to raise £15,000 to keep Preston’s Fox Street homeless supported accomm-odation open.

CEO of Meth-odist Action, Stephen Hetherington says: “This proved to be another brilliant evening. It was great to see our guests having so much fun whilst helping us to raise almost £3,000.

Guests get into fancy dress at the Methodist Action Spring Ball

“This will help us to continue to provide a home, support and a future for over 450 people in Preston, South Ribble, Lancaster, Morecambe and Blackburn.

“It was also important to us to remind our guests about the reason for this event with a more serious side to our evening incorporating two, very moving, short films produced for us by UCLan film students both of which raise awareness about the increasing problem of homelessness and the work we are doing to tackle it.”

Methodist Action have lots more events planned for the remainder of the year including a Ladies’ Evening on July 13, Sleep Out for Fox Street on September 8 and a Ceilidh on November 30.

For more information about these events or details about how to get involved with the charity, call Sarah Carrick on 07749 576 296.

CEO of methosist Action Stephen Hetherington with guest Mavis Fletcher