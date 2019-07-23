Molly the hound tucks into a doggy ice cream

Second Ice Cream Festival returns to Garstang

Ice Cream vendors lined the roads in Garstang at a festival on Sunday.

The second festival, dedicated solely to eating ice cream, fell on none other than National Ice Cream day.

Musicians from Ukes Alive: Richard and Helen Cresswell, Christine Jones and Gary Smith
Joel Bryant, two, pictured with his ice cream
Dancing breaks out in the streets at Garstang Ice Cream Festival
Wendy and Victor Luckauskas enjoying their ice creams
