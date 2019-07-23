Second Ice Cream Festival returns to Garstang

The second festival, dedicated solely to eating ice cream, fell on none other than National Ice Cream day.

Musicians from Ukes Alive: Richard and Helen Cresswell, Christine Jones and Gary Smith other Buy a Photo

Joel Bryant, two, pictured with his ice cream jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dancing breaks out in the streets at Garstang Ice Cream Festival jpimedia Buy a Photo

Wendy and Victor Luckauskas enjoying their ice creams jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more