Secluded six-bedroom house with farmland views

High-spec home also offers spectacular accommodation

Characterful detached property on offer, constructed by the current owner in 2014.

This imposing contemporary and tastefully designed property affords a high specification throughout and sits proudly within its generous and secluded plot in Fulwood.

Even though this private six-bedroom property feels excitingly remote, there is excellent accessibility to an array of amenities, including reputable schools, main bus routes, Royal Preston Hospital and main motorway connections.

Hall Croft Cottages sits behind a solid composite door and, upon entry, you are led to an inviting entrance hallway, allowing access to the main lounge, cloakroom, toilet and a spectacular dining kitchen with a range of integrated appliances and bi-folding doors opening out to the rear garden, an ideal family or event area.

First floor of the property accommodates the fifth bedroom/study and four further double bedrooms with modern three-piece ensuites.

The second floor comprises of the extensive master bedroom, complete with walk-in wardrobe, state of the art four-piece bathroom suite and enticing open farmland views.

Outside, you have ample space. There is a large gravel driveway and double garage, gated entrance, brick storage shed, wood store and a beautifully tended rear garden surrounded by mature trees providing a high degree of privacy.

A wonderful opportunity currently offered with no further chain.

Address: Hall Croft Cottages, Fulwood

Price: £725,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

