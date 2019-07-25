Room for expansion

Detached family home in Woodplumpton has plenty of potential

This stunning detached family home, is situated in the semi-rural setting of Woodplumpton yet is easily accessible for amenities such as reputable schools, shops and main motorway connections.

The immaculate and well appointed living accommodation comprises of an inviting entrance hallway and a spacious L-shaped lounge and dining area.

The large open-plan kitchen dining family room has a Siemetic kitchen with NEFF fridge freezer, dishwasher, electric oven, electric oven/grill, microwave and five ring induction hob; utility room, four double bedrooms, en suite and dressing room to the master bedroom; a family bathroom and a Jack and Jill en-suite.

There is an additional large room currently used as a games room, but this has the potential to be an annexe set up or two-three further bedrooms.

The property has a large driveway and double garage providing off-road parking for several cars and a rear garden with private and direct access to Lancaster canal.

Address: Bell Fold Wharf, Woodplumpton

Price: £579,950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811