If you don’t have time in the mornings to do your hair then this is the hair tool for you.

Getting ready in the mornings always seems to be a bit of a rush and drying and straightening my hair takes up the most of my time. When it comes to styling my hair I seem to spend forever drying it with a hairdryer and brush then even longer with a brush and straightening irons.

But after discovering the new Deluxe Hair Straightener Brush from Lily England my hair styling routine has halved in time. Now after drying my hair I simply smooth over my lengths with the 2 in 1 straightening brush. I love the chic white colour and touch or pink metallic design. Not only has it made getting ready quicker it gives my hair a beautiful healthy shine and it's in the Amazon Prime Day deals with a huge 36 percent off the rrp you can get this for just £33.24.

Amazon Prime Day: I tried the NEW Deluxe Hair Straightener Brush designed for busy women and it's only £33.24 | Lily England/Canva

The NEW Deluxe Hair Straightener Brush from Lily England designed for busy women who want sleek, frizz-free hair without spending hours in front of the mirror. Engineered with the latest in hair care technology, this versatile 2-in-1 straightener delivers professional results from the comfort of your home, making styling stress-free and easy.

Features Include:

Ionic Technology: For smooth, shiny hair every time

Long-Lasting Results: Thanks to advanced ceramic-coated plate technology

Anti-Scald Design Adjustable Temperature: 100°C to 230°C to suit every hair type

360° Swivel Power Cord

It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts and this would be perfect for anyone you know that needs a helping hand with styling their hair.

