23 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston in 1968, from old school cars and pubs to fish and chips and the railway station

Take a trip down memory lane to Preston in 1968, from the old school vehicles on the streets to the people, style, and sports

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:01 GMT

Safe to say that things have changed plenty over the intervening decades - put it this way, when these images were taken, England were world champions in the men's football - but it's nevertheless fascinating to delve back into the past and catch a glimpse of what Preston looked like back in the day.

1. Today we go back to 1968, to the scene of Strand Road Level Crossing, Preston. Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening Post archives. Please email your nostalgic letters and photos to [email protected]

2. 1967 - Miss Teen Queen and runner up with Miss Preston North End 1967 - 1968 at Top Rank nightclub, in Preston, from- Vin Sumner collection

3. Preston Corporation Bus, Fishergate Hill. c.1968

4. Police Investigation vicinity of Brook Street and Victoria Street, Preston c.1968 Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

