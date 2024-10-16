So why not indulge in a spot of nostalgia by checking out some of our best archive pictures from those good old days back when social media wasn't a thing, camera phones were never seen on a night out, and when everything was that much more innocent and fun...
See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...
I loved the 1970s! Travel back in time with 25 old school pics of Preston in 1978, from Les Dawson to pubs
67 retro pics of 1990s Preston schools, from St Stephen's & St Andrew's to Ashton High & Newton Bluecoat
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.