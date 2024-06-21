I can't believe Bing Crosby came to Preston! 22 amazing retro pics of mid-1970s Preston

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2024, 14:09 BST

Ever wondered what Preston looked like back in the 1970s?

Well look no further.

Here is a collection of our very best retro archive pics depicting Preston life back in the years of 1976 and 1977 - from young lads playing with conkers to Bing Crosby at Preston Railway Station, it truly was all happening in Preston back in those days...

1. One of two escaped bullocks which caused havoc at the cattle market on Brook Street, Preston

2. Retro Conker Contest takes place at Market Square,Preston September 25th 1976.

3. Forget Lapland and reindeer this year for Father Christmas is tucked away in Preston's Sherwood Forest. Santa is cheerier than ever beside Robin Hood, his merry men and the pint-supping Friar Tuck at the Lancaster Road Co-op. The store has gone to town and set up an animated Robin Hood scene starring the drinking Friar and Santa

4. Children from Ribbleton Hall High School, Preston, were enjoying their cross-country race so much that this friendly dog joined in on one section of the course

