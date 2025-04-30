39 significant landmarks, buildings and streets through the years remembered through the eyes of a lens

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Apr 2025, 08:23 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 08:26 BST

Preston is a city steeped in history, with its famous landmarks, bustling shops, and serene parks reflecting its rich heritage.

The Harris Museum, with its grand neoclassical architecture, stands as a centrepiece of the city, offering a treasure trove of art, history, and culture.

Just a stone’s throw away, the Flag Market has long been a lively gathering spot for locals, surrounded by a mix of historic buildings and modern shops that tell the story of Preston’s evolution over the years.

Fishergate, the city’s main shopping street, has always been the heart of Preston’s retail scene. In the past, it was home to a variety of independent shops and well-loved department stores, where residents would find everything from the latest fashion to everyday essentials.

This collection of archive images captures the charm and character of Preston’s landmarks, shops, and parks, taking you on a journey through the city’s storied past.

ICYMI: 26 absorbing old pictures of Preston which relive the years 1968 and 1969

38 captivating historic pictures of Preston in the post-war years of 1949 and 1950

32 eclectic retro photos of how Preston was in 1973

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

1. St George's Shopping Centre, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

2. Police Incident, Junction of Plungington Road & Ripon Street, Preston 1960's Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Church Street & Tithebarn Street, Preston 1950 Gooby's haberdashers on the left, with Meeson's, cut price confectioners on the opposite corner. Gooby's was destroyed by fire in May 1965.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Saul Street baths, in Preston

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonHistoryCultureFashionResidents
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice