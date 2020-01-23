Recently renovated home offers a stunning open-plan living area

Plus there's four spacious bedrooms and views over open field

A stunning recently renovated detached property set in a much sought after quiet position in the idyllic village of Woodplumpton.

The property has been finished to a high standard throughout being a credit to the current vendor and also benefits from having fantastic views to the rear over the local countryside.

On internal inspection the accommodation briefly comprises to the ground floor; entrance hall with composite door and spindle staircase to the first floor, newly fitted downstairs WC with understairs storage, lounge with a wall-mounted contemporary gas fire, and an amazing open plan living space, which comprises a living area, a dining area and a newly fitted breakfast kitchen.

With floor to ceiling windows to the rear, the space enjoys views over the garden and across to the countryside. The kitchen space features integrated appliances, including a wine fridge, and Quartz worktops and there is a separate newly fitted utility room.

To the first floor there is a master bedroom with en-suite shower room and fitted furniture including wardrobes, drawers, shelving and dressing table, three further generous sized bedrooms and a newly fitted contemporary shower room.

Externally the property has a block paved driveway, garage with electric remote controlled door and well maintained front and rear gardens with adjoining fields to the rear.

Currently being offered with no further chain. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the stunning property on offer.

Address: Whittle Green, Woodplumpton

Price: £365,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 399122

