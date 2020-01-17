Recently refurbished mews is an ideal first home

Have your say

Well-placed property has three bedrooms and a garden

This well presented, modern mews-style home is in a sought after location, close to schools and all local amenities.

With a hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, and useful ground floor WC, it has three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A spindle staircase links the two floors.

There is parking space for one car, plus a visitor’s space, and the fenced rear garden is south west facing, to get the best of the sun, with a patio space. Sliding patio doors allow easy access outside from the kitchen.

The property has been recently refurbished, and is currently being offered with no further chain.

It is being marketed as an ideal investment opportunity or as a good buy for anyone making their first property purchase.

Address: Royal Drive, Fulwood

Price: £125,000 plus

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811