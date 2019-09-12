Re-live your childhood memories with a 'Best of British' family holiday at Cayton Bay in Scarborough

Memories of childhood holidays came flooding back as we played a game of ‘who can see the sea first’ to keep our kids entertained during the windy coastal road drive.

We were heading to Cayton Bay Holiday Park near Scarborough, reminiscing about caravan staycations of yesteryear, which my mum and dad always used to say were my favourite breaks.

The pool had excellent facilities.

I was lucky enough to sample many overseas holidays as a youngster including Disneyland in Florida, but always preferred the ‘Best of British’ – spending hours on the beach playing football, cricket, or crafting sandcastles with bucket and spade in hand.

Fast forward 25 years plus, and I was able to re-live a piece of my childhood with my wife, four-year-old daughter and near two-year-old son at the park nestled on the picture-postcard coastline.

It provided a perfect base for our week-long break, with fantastic facilities and activities to keep the little ones (and bigger kids!) entertained.

Accommodation

Inside a Wolds caravan, new to the site for 2019.

We stayed in a spacious Wolds caravan, new to the Parkdean Resorts site for 2019.

The 12ft-wide caravans boast an open living area with Freeview TV, kitchen with fridge/freezer and microwave, plus three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one with a shower).

With a sofa bed in the living room, they sleep up to eight people, although that might be a bit of a squeeze.

Facilities

The park had plenty to offer, from indoor and outdoor play areas to multi-sports court and kids’ club activities during the day and evening with characters from the Starland Crew. The arcade brought to life that seaside vibe with 2p slots, fruit machines and teddy grabbers galore that provided hours of fun.

The indoor playarea.

The crown jewel, though, was the indoor pool, which was a good size, clean, heated and with two slides – one for bigger children and a line of smaller ones suitable for all. The water fountains kept my son more than entertained!

After working up an appetite, we dined at the Boathouse Bar & Restaurant, which offered a tasty menu, including all your traditional pub grub favourites such as burgers, steaks, fish and chips and more. The price for four meals and drinks was a very reasonable £37.

An on-site takeaway was on hand for those who wanted to dine in their caravan, while the convenience store catered for all our daily needs from fresh bread to newspapers, drinks and snacks. Fun activity: Explore the park on a Go Kart – two or four-seaters available – which could be hired for £6 per half hour. But beware, the site is hilly!

Places to visit

Cayton Bay Holiday Park is ideally-located just four miles from Scarborough, 16 miles from Bridlington and 24 miles from Whitby for those wanting to explore a little further.

Other places to explore:

- Cayton Bay Beach: The quiet, unspoiled Bay prides itself on its beautiful, sandy beach perfect for children to play safely. Just five minutes from the park, but beware it’s a steep walk so best to leave your pushchair back at base.

- Peasholm Park: An oriental-themed wonderland with idyllic waterways, rare trees and a beautiful boating lake at its heart. A trip on the pedalos come recommended. (Five miles from the park; 18 minutes drive).

- Playdale Farm Park: A good option if the Great British weather lets you down, the facility boasts an indoor play centre where you can also meet a selection of farm animals. (2.2 miles; 7 minute drive).

- Scarborough Pleasure Steamers: Set sail and discover the Yorkshire coastline on-board the historic pleasure cruisers that once helped save troops from the beaches of Dunkirk. (four miles, 15 minutes drive).

We came home exhausted after a packed holiday, and with the kids already asking when we could go back.

We’d created more amazing family memories which is, after all, Parkdean’s motto.

Travel facts:

- Our Monday-Friday stay (August) in a Wolds caravan cost approx £750.

- A stay arriving on Friday, September 27 for seven nights is priced at £379, for a three-bedroom White Rose caravan, which sleeps up to six people.

- A stay arriving on Monday, October 14 for four nights, is priced at £139 (was £169), for a two-bedroom Dale caravan, which sleeps up to four people.

- To book visit http://www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk or call 0330 123 4850.

- Find out more about the park at http://www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/location/yorkshire/cayton-bay/

