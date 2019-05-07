Rail services affected due to broken down train between Salford and Buckshaw

Have your say

Rail passengers faced delays after a train broke down on a busy communter toute this afternoon.

The lines between Salford Crescent and Buckshaw Parkway were blocked for some time, causing frustration for travellers.

Northern reported delays of up to 40 minutes as engineers worked to remove the obstruction and allow services to return to normal.

The latest bulletin suggested the company was hoping to have the lines cleared by 6.15pm, with services taking a while after that to start running normally.