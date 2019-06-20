Property of the week: Victoria Road, Fulwood

Simply stunning Victorian home

This stunning bespoke Victorian property set over four floors is finished to a very high standard with high quality fixtures and fittings and underfloor heating throughout.

It is set in its own wall-enclosed generous-sized grounds with electric entrance gates and is in the much sought-after conservation area of Fulwood.

It briefly comprises, to the ground floor, entrance porch, grand reception hall with Italian porcelain tiled flooring, wet room, open plan Siematic contemporary breakfast kitchen and snug, a utility room, dual aspect lounge to the rear and sitting room to the front.

The cellar has an entrance door from the reception hall, but also its own external entrance door and it has been fully tanked and plastered ready for use.

To the first floor there is a galleried landing, master bedroom suite with a dressing room and a five piece en-suite.

Also, two further double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a four- piece suite main bathroom and the fourth bedroom which also has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

To the second floor there is a landing area with access to eaves storage, bedroom five with fitted high gloss furniture, bedroom six which has a door to the boiler room and the laundry/shower room.

Externally the property has a double electric entrance gates, driveway parking for numerous cars, wrap-around wall enclosed front, rear and side gardens and a detached outbuilding to the rear.

Address: Victoria Road, Fulwood

Price: £795,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

