Property of the week: Meadows Reach, Penwortham

Far reaching Meadow home

Dewhurst Homes are excited to bring to market this modern detached property which in our opinion exceeds every expectation for a perfect family home.

Situated in a quiet cul de sac in one of Penwortham’s most desirable areas, close to all local shops, transport links and highly regarded schools.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall leading through to the cosy lounge, a high specification kitchen diner, utility room and a downstairs wc with the property’s three bedrooms, en-suite and family bathroom to the first floor.

Externally the property offers a combination of lawn gardens and decked patios spaces perfect for entertaining guests in the summer months.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this fantastic property.

Address: Meadows Reach, Penwortham

Price: £240,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000

