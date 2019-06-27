Property of the week: Blackpool Road, Newton

Top quality barn conversions

An exclusive new courtyard development of just three newly-built barn conversions in a much sought after location with views over the countryside

The barns have been constructed to a very high standard, with spacious and bright rooms laid out over three floors and are set in a private gated courtyard in the village of Newton.

One briefly comprises, to the ground floor; entrance hall, downstairs WC with a choice of suite and tiles, lounge, dining kitchen to the rear with a choice of kitchen and sliding patio doors leading out to the rear and a utility room.

To the first floor; landing with spindle staircase to the second floor, bathroom with choice of suite and tiling, three double bedrooms one of which has an en-suite with choice of suite and tiling.

To the second floor there is a master bedroom with views over the local countryside and an en-suite with choice of suite and tiling.

There is an electric entrance gate to the landscaped cobbled and flagged courtyard, cobbled driveway to the side and rear, a fence enclosed generous sized rear garden and a detached brick-built double garage with home office above.

All the properties have underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, chrome electric fittings, television points in all bedrooms, the lounge and the kitchen, inset ceiling lighting and feature beams and trusses throughout. There is an open day on Sunday, June 30, 1-3.30pm.

Address: Blackpool Road, Newton

Price: From £495,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

