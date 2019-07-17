Property of the week: A hidden gem on a corner plot

Spectacular gardens complete this spacious true bungalow

The Hideaway must be one of Walton-le-Dale’s finest hidden gems. It is situated on Clough Avenue, an idyllic cul-de-sac which is convenient for access to popular schools and transport links.

-

The property is set on a large corner plot and boasts truly spectacular gardens and patio spaces that are private and not overlooked, perfect for those with green fingers who love gardening as well as entertaining guests in the summer months.

The true bungalow comprises an inner entrance hall leading through to the larger than average lounge with elevated wood panelled ceilings with decorative wooden beams and a gas fire set in tiled surround. The kitchen which is open to the dining room comprises a combination of both wall and base units with under cabinet lighting, double stainless steel sink with mixer tap and drainer board, integral double oven, four-ring gas hob with overhead stainless steel extractor, space and plumbing for washing machine, integral fridge freezer and an integral dish washer.

There is also a conservatory; a sun room; three bedrooms with an en suite to the master and fitted wardrobes to two bedrooms. The family bathroom is fitted with a modern three-piece white suite.

There are security shutters to all external windows and doors.

-

The property has well maintained rear gardens made up of both lawn and patio spaces with a feature lamppost at the centre, as well as ample storage sheds with a workshop and double garage.

Address: Clough Avenue, Walton-le-Dale

Price: £290,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000

-

-