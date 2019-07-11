Property of the Week

Bank Head Lane, Hoghton
Stirling House is an exceptionally well-built executive detached property, constructed with premium cut dressed stone and with high quality fittings throughout.
It is striking and traditionally styled and sits in large grounds, surrounded by beautifully manicured lawns and approached via double cast iron electric gates.
It is nestled in the much sought-after location of Hoghton; within excellent accessibility to an array of amenities.
Internally, this captivating property hosts a medley of modern and traditional features such as hardwood sash windows to all aspects and underfloor heating to every room as well as a Lutron controlled lighting system and Sonos music system.
The entrance hallway has travertine flooring and a solid timber open-tread staircase with glass balustrades.
Also on the ground floor is a dining room; WC; service room; fifth bedroom with en suite; a bright and elegantly finished lounge and a spectacular open-plan dining kitchen with access to the utility room, a central island and a range of integrated Bosch appliances.
To the first floor is a gallery landing with a full-length feature window and access to four double bedrooms (two with en suites).
The master bedroom has an en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe. The state-of-the art five-piece family bathroom boasts contemporary fittings.
There is planning permission for a six-car garage and it is the perfect family home.
Address: Bank Head Lane, Hoghton
Price: £799,500
Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811