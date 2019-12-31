Preston neighbours see in New Year with a Lottery windfall

Three neighbours on a Lancashire street had a great start to the new year after winning a lottery windfall.

The homeowners, who live on Latham Street, in Preston, each netted a £1,000 windfall when PR1 3TE was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday, December 31.

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a fantastic way to start the New Year, I hope our winners go out and celebrate tonight!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children, which has received over £8.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It supports children to be safe and healthy and provides access to resources and education. It works to build a brighter future for children across the UK and around the world.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.