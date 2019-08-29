Preston lottery winner misses out on million-pound prize

It couldn’t be you as one Preston lottery winner has missed out on a £1m prize.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, today announced that the £1,000,000 Millionaire Maker prize from the special EuroMillions draw on March 1 2019, when a total of 40 millionaires were made in one night, has remained unclaimed for more than 180 days after the draw took place.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in the Preston area, and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on Wednesday (August 28).

As the deadline has now passed the money, plus the interest it earned, has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”

In total, around 1,100 projects have received National Lottery funding in the Preston area across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors since The National Lottery began in 1994.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.