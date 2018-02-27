Preston golfers raise much needed funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK charity

Golfers from Preston Golf Club have raised £7,500 for Pancreatic Cancer UK after a year long fundraising mission in memory of a club member's wife who was lost to the disease.

Club captain invited representative Lynn Quigley to the Fulwood based club to receive the cheque presented by Keith Hutton, whose wife Pat died after her battle with cancer in 2015.

Mr Sumner said: “Preston Golf Club chose to support Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of Pat, who was tragically taken by the awful disease in 2015.

"We held a race night, as well as several smaller events throughout the year to raise funds and we’d like to thank everyone who contributed and recognised the importance of improved awareness of pancreatic cancer and the need for better funding for the disease.

"On behalf of all the members of Preston Golf Club and the Hutton family, we’re delighted to have been able to do our little bit to support Pancreatic Cancer UK.”

Lynn Quigley, community coordinator for north west England at Pancreatic Cancer UK, added: “We are so grateful to the Preston Golf Club for their donation. The funds raised will help us to take on this tough disease, which around 9,900 people are diagnosed with every year in the UK.

"The funds raised by the Preston Golf Club will help us offer vital support to patients and families, invest in crucial research to help us see the breakthroughs we urgently need, and be a voice for everyone affected by the disease.”