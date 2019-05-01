Preston city centre’s Winckley Square to host The Big Lunch

One of Preston city centre’s premiere green spots is set to play host to a giant picnic and concert.

Winckley Square will once again host The Big Lunch event on Sunday, June 2.

It follows on from the success of last year’s inaugural event, organised and hosted by the Friends of Winckley Square group.

There will be food and a pop-up bar which will be offering Pimms, Prosecco and beer.

A spokesman for the friends group said: “Our friends group will be serving hot food along with our pop up bar.

READ MORE:

Preston man 'out to buy Easter egg' at 2am helped save lives after spotting arson attack on flats

'Rest easy pal' - Tributes to former Lancashire Police dog Narvik who has died

These are the planned roadworks in Lancashire over the May bank holiday weekend



“Entertainment will be on throughout the day, children’s activities and a bouncy castle.”

The event is free for everyone and will run from midday to 4pm.

Longridge-based ticket sellers Skiddle describe the event as “part of a national day of sitting outside and hopefully enjoying the sunshine and meeting new and old friends”.