Planners look set to give all clear for developers to build 152 new homes at Ingol Golf And Squash Club

Planners look set to give the all clear for developers to build 152 new homes at a golf club to the North of Preston.

The proposals for Ingol Golf And Squash Club are to come before the planning committee at Preston City Council next week.

It follows planning consent for a wider masterplan which has already been granted in principle for 450 homes and a new first team training facility for Preston North End Football Club at the 70ha Tanterton Hall Road site.

Officers at the city council have recommended that councillors grant permission for the Bellway Homes scheme.

Documents say: “The proposed 152 dwellings would be comprised of a mixture of four, three, two and one bed detached, semi-detached, terraced dwellings and maisonettes. All would be two-storey in height.”

But, according to objections placed with Preston City Council, residents are not happy with the lack of progress on the proposed PNE training facility.

Writing in against the housing development homeowners in the surrounding area also listed housing density, highway safety and loss of trees and hedgerow as key concerns over the new build.

At a meeting of the PNE fans forum late in 2019 bosses at the club said they were having to wait for cash generated by property development before the new training ground would be started. It means the new Preston North End training ground is still a while off.

Ingol and Tanterton Neighbourhood Council has also commented on the plans but fallen short of objecting to proposals.

The authority argued that the supporting documents from agent Avison Young “give a false representation of the surrounding area and facilities”.

It also highlighted that planned footpaths and cycleways were not connected to other links within the wider Ingol Golf Club site or to adjacent highways.

Designs for the 18-hole golf course show that access to the land would be from a single point off Sheraton Park to the west and parking would be on private driveways and parking bays.

If the plans get the green light on Thursday, January 6 the development would result in 46 affordable homes peppered throughout the scheme.