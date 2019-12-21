Perfect home for the modern family

Spectacular four-bedroom semi-detached has a contemporary finish

A well presented and tastefully designed home that has been set out with a modern family in mind.

This beautiful property has contemporary fittings throughout and comprises an entrance porch, inner hallway, lounge, open-plan dining kitchen with family room, snug/third reception room, ground floor cloakroom, four-piece suite family bathroom, and four sizable bedrooms.

The property affords beautifully presented and well-stocked front and rear gardens has great outdoor space and a spacious driveway to the front.

The dining kitchen features matching high gloss wall and base units with quartz rolled over edge work surfaces and a central island with a breakfast bar, space for an American style fridge freezer and pull out larder as well as two sets of aluminium bi-folding doors opening out to the rear garden.

In the rear garden, there is a generously sized fence, wooden decking, a flagged patio seating area, laid lawn, flower bed borders, a storage shed, and mature trees as well as plants offering a high degree of privacy.

Address: Conway Drive, Fulwood

Price: £270,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811