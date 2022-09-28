Works starts next week on a £70,000 revamp of the Kestor Lane play area in Longridge, including 35 play features for children aged two to 12.

The refurbishment starts on Monday, October 3, and will include the installation of a tranche of top new equipment and safety surfacing by play area company Kompan. The scheme will take about four weeks and the council say they are looking forward to unveiling the new play area at the end of October.

Ricky Newmark, chairman of Ribble Valley Council’s community services committee, said: “We are delighted that the refurbishment of the Kestor Lane play area is to start.

Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Hirst and Longridge councillor Angeline Humphreys at the Kestor Lane play area.

“Kompan is one of the leaders in the field of play area development and its equipment stands the test of attraction, retention and play value.

“We aim to keep disruption to a minimum during refurbishment and will only be fencing off the area around the flat swings.”

Ribble Valley Council’s community services committee gave the go-ahead for the refurbishment, which will be funded by £40,000 from the council and £30,000 in Section 106 money from the Tootle Green development in Dilworth.

The range of new equipment will include three-bay swings, with different seats; a three-way seesaw, somersault bars, a cliff rider tower, a track rider multi-play unit, a ‘WeHopper’ and a ‘Flexus’.

