Mayflower to set sail again at new Chorley adventure playground
The Mayflower is set to sail again at a popular Chorley leisure attraction.
The ship will be a feature in an adventure play area proposed at Duxbury Park.
The plans submitted to Chorley Council also include the creation of a 12-hole miniature golf course.
The site is owned by Chorley Council, but managed and run by the applicants Glendale Golf.
It includes the popular Duxbury Park golf course and a business centre.
Under the plans, an existing play area will be replaced with the new playground.
The Mayflower will be a ship feature with the back of the ship characteristically tall with masts with timber sails and an upright clamber net at the front of the structure. It is proposed that the Mayflower will be surrounded by 200mm deep water.
Each hole of the proposed new miniature golf course will comprise of different shapes, with connecting new pathways. Picnic benches would be located on the site.Access is from
Duxbury Hall Road which leads onto Duxbury Park Drive, which is a private estate road leading to the car parks for the golf course and business centre.
Chorley has connections with the Pilgrim Fathers who sailed to America on the Mayflower in 1620. Myles Standish who came from Chorley accompanied the Pilgrims.