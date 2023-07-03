News you can trust since 1886
Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Show 2023: when and where is it?

Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Show 2023 takes place on Saturday, July 9.
Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Show 2023 takes place on Saturday, July 9.

The event will commence at 9am through until 5pm at the Showground on Lower Lane in Longridge.

Visitors from all-across Lancashire attend the show for the livestock, craft stalls, farmers markets, dog shows and spectator events held on the central field. In 2022, a record number of over 5000 people visited the show that was founded over 150 years ago.

Life's wonderful when you've got a lollypop at Longridge Show Photo: Michelle AdamsonLife's wonderful when you've got a lollypop at Longridge Show Photo: Michelle Adamson
Sir Peter Openshaw DL, organiser of the show, said: “Farmers must still – as they have always done – try making a living by keeping livestock and crops to provide for the public high quality food, at affordable prices. But the challenges that they face are increasing, including higher costs of fuel and raw materials, labour shortages, cheap imports (often of a poorer standard), hotter summers and reduced rainfall.

"Nor is this all for they must grapple with complex and fast changing legislation and onerous bureaucracy. At the same time, they are confronted by demands for greater access to the countryside for recreation and a host of other - often unpredictable – political, international and environmental challenges.

“I invite you to come to the Show to see for yourselves how farmers are reacting to these changed circumstances. Whilst some respond by increased intensification, others are diversifying into tourism and related businesses, others are adapting to more sustainable farming practices, for example by planting trees, maintaining ancient hedgerows, increasing wildflower diversity, improving water quality, contributing to flood prevention, thereby reversing the decline of insect, bird and animal life.”

