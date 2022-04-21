Take a stroll around one of the wonderful parks our county has to offer

Best parks in Lancashire: These magnificent 7 are perfect for walks, picnics and play on a sunny Spring day

With Spring in full flow and summer just around the corner, getting out and about in the nice weather – and not spending too much money - is at the top of the agenda for Lancashire folk.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:36 pm

There are wonderful parks, ideal for a stroll, a laze, a play or a picnic, dotted throughout Lancashire and these are some of the best, according to people who’ve visited them.

1. Worden Park, Leyland

Worden Park is the largest in South Ribble and attracts around 300,000 visitors every year. As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, the park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds, including a maze, miniature golf and a huge play area

2. Yarrow Valley, Chorley

Yarrow Valley Park is a 700-acre country park in Chorley. It follows the River Yarrow for about six miles. It contains much woodland and includes nature reserves, lakes, a play area and cafe

3. Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

Avenham and Miller Parks are Grade II listed Victorian parks located in the middle of Preston city centre. The award-winning parks are set by the River Ribble with many features and historical points of interest such as Derby Walk, the Italianate Terrace and the Japanese rock garden - a perfect spot for a picnic

4. Cuerden Vally Park, Bamber Bridge

Cuerden Valley Park is 650 acres of greenery for you to explore, discover and relax in, with the River Lostock meandering through. It is close to junction 29 of the M6, between Preston and Chorley and wonderful for walks

