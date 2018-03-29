One-off headphone theatre at The Dukes

Educating Rita and Malala Yousafzai are the unusual pair of inspirations for a one-off theatre event at The Dukes next month.

One Book, One Pen will explore the theme of education based on the experiences of asylum seekers and refugees who have left their homes to settle in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Their extraordinary stories will be presented at 6pm on April 12 as headphone verbatim theatre, where performers hear the testimonies via headphones and then repeat every word, hesitation or exclamation made by the original interviewees to the audience.

To book tickets, contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.