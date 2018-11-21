These are the secrets behind Preston's street names
With a heritage as rich as Preston’s it is little surprise so many streets are named after people or places from history as local historian Keith Johnson reports
The recent naming of the new Broughton By Pass as James Towers Way recognises the achievements of the late James Towers VC as a holder of the Victoria Cross for his bravery in 1918. It illustrates the fact Preston has never been lacking in its recognition of the brave military, and the streets of Preston are steeped in memories of battles fought. Back in the 17th century, when the Civil War dominated life, Preston was a Royalist stronghold and the skirmishes that took place in the town are remembered in our street names.
When the Duke of Hamiltons forces clashed with Oliver Cromwells army under the leadership of General John Lambert on Ribbleton Moor in August 1648, their names were set to live on down the centuries. We have a Cromwell Road, Cromwell Street, Olivers Place and indeed a Hamilton Road, Lambert Road and Langdale Road, all carrying the names of generals who led the fighting. While Stuart Road recalls the Royalists.
In the 18th century, thousands of pro-Catholic, Jacobite rebels were forced to surrender in the Market Place. Many of their lives were cut short, but their names have spanned the centuries. The church of the English Martyrs stands on Gallows Hill where many of the surrendering soldiers were beheaded. In the vicinity of the church are a number of streets that carry a martyrs name; Kenmure Place and Derwentwater Place being a reminder of two young soldiers dedicated to the Stuart cause, both being beheaded at Tower Hill in London in 1716. Butler Place and Muncaster Road are named in remembrance of William Butler, a conspicuous Papist, and Roger Muncaster, an attorney, both of whom were hanged on Gallows Hill in 1716.
Likewise, Richard Shuttleworth and William Arkwright, who were also hanged and decapitated, have their names on Shuttleworth Road and Arkwright Road to remind us of those cruel days. Lockhart Road is so called in honour of Captain Philip Lockhart, of Carnforth, who was shot in Preston in December 1715 along with three others.Lovat Road gets its name from Lord Lovat who was connected with the first rebellion in 1715 before deserting to the opposite side and being pardoned.Thirty years on he was back with the Jacobites and, after being imprisoned, he was beheaded on Tower Hill.
Other streets which get their name from the 1745 conflict include Elcho Street and Elcho Terrace, a reminder of Lord Elcho, a colonel at the time, and Elgin Street is named after the Burgh of Elgin where Bonnie Prince Charlie prepared for the bloody battle of Culloden in April 1746. The battles at sea have also left their legacy in our thoroughfares with the likes of Rodney Street named after Admiral George Brydges Rodney, famous for clashes with Dutch, French and Spanish fleets, and Vernon Street named in tribute to Admiral Edward Vernon who captured Portobello in 1739 following a battle with the Spanish fleet.