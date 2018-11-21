These are the secrets behind Preston's street names

In the 18th century, thousands of pro-Catholic, Jacobite rebels were forced to surrender in the Market Place. Many of their lives were cut short, but their names have spanned the centuries. The church of the English Martyrs stands on Gallows Hill where many of the surrendering soldiers were beheaded. In the vicinity of the church are a number of streets that carry a martyrs name; Kenmure Place and Derwentwater Place being a reminder of two young soldiers dedicated to the Stuart cause, both being beheaded at Tower Hill in London in 1716. Butler Place and Muncaster Road are named in remembrance of William Butler, a conspicuous Papist, and Roger Muncaster, an attorney, both of whom were hanged on Gallows Hill in 1716.

Google maps

other