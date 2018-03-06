RETRO: A stroll around Preston in 1987

Have your say

Feeling nostalgic for Zippy buses and the Preston of your youth? Take a stroll around some of these streets around Preston pictured in 1987.

When Friargate was home to Banaman and Poppy's and cars could still drive along Fishergate.

Corner shops proudly displayed the famous Lyons Maid ice cream logo and posters for fizzy pop.

Take a look at some of these sites and see how many of these places you remember.

Many of these photos were kindly provided by the Preston Historical Society via the Preston Digital Archive.