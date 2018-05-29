IN PICTURES: Preston's lost swimming baths

Have your say

With the recent hot weather, many of us in Preston looked to find comfort in our local swimming pools.

So we thought we'd take a look at some of our city's beautiful lost swimming pools.

Haslem Baths were first constructed in 1932 when Mr J Ward donated money for the baths and an aviary.

Sadly both of these features no longer exist with the baths closing in 1987 and subsequently demolished.

Saul Street Baths first opened to the public in 1851. The Victorian style pool was covered by a removable dancefloor that covered the pool for special events.

In 1991 Saul Street baths were closed and demolished and were later replaced with Preston Crown Courts in 1996.

