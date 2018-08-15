Harris Library gets Preston Guild clean-up, a tortoise on the motorway and dog saved by kiss of life - some Lancashire stories and pictures from 1971

Take a look back at Lancashire life back in 1971:

Harris Library gets a new look for the Guild

The big clean-up operation going on around Preston’s market squares is due to be completed before April next year, well before the start of the Guild in September.

Already the Harris Library and Museum has had almost its full “wash and brush-up” - the first in its lifetime - and waiting patiently in line for the transformation are the magistrates courts and police buildings, the sessions house and the cenotaph.

The whole operation is costing about £30,000, which includes any pointing and masonry repairs necessary; there is also the possibility of providing spotlight illumination for the new-look buildings which will be considered by the Corporation.

A spokesman for the architects’ department of Preston Corporation said: “The new colour not only makes the streets look brighter, but also gives people the idea of what a town can look like where there is not smoke pollution.

“It is a great pity that visitors are not allowed to use the front portico entrance to the museum, which will look very impressive when the cleaning is completed - but maybe this could come for the Guild.”

A team from Leeds is undertaking the work.

A tortoise cruises in the slow lane

Policemen are used to seeing unusual sights but Det Chief Insp. Danny Hanberry thought his eyesight was playing tricks as he drove along the M6 - for there in the slow lane was a tortoise.

And it appeared the tortoise - which was definitely not breaking the 70mph speed limit - had a number plate on its back.

“When I reported the matter to the motorway police they threatened to give me a breath test,” said Chief Insp. Hanberry - but the call went out to patrol vehicles and a few minutes later Timothy tortoise was arrested.

What Chief Insp. Handberry thought was a number plate was in fact a sticker with a name and address on it.

The special police accident unit vehicle became a tortoise taxi and Timothy was returned to his Newton-le-Willows home and owner Mrs Joyce Williams.

Sleepy dog saved by the kiss of life

Fireman tackling a blaze in a Lancaster house gave a dog the kiss of life after finding it unconscious in a smoke-filled room.

But when they told the owner of the house, Mrs Elsie Scott, she replied: “Dog? What dog? I have no dog.”

The dog was found by sub officer Barry Sandham and fireman Tom Armistead. “It was lying unconscious behind a settee,” said sub officer Sandham.

Police later discovered that the dog belonged to Mrs Edith Ineson of Ryelands Road, Lancaster.