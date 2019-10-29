New underground-style map of Preston could be just the ticket for pub crawl routes

A new map of Preston could be just the ticket for ideas for a pub crawl route.

The map, designed in the style of the London underground, is in the making and creators want feedback before it goes to print.

Pubstops, the design company behind the initiative, has published the first draft of its map on Reddit, a network of online communities.

A statement says: “We’ve just finished designing our Preston poster and looking for some feedback. Let us know if anything is missing! Hope everyone likes it.”

Wigan, Bolton, Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe all already have their maps and Preston now looks set to have one of its own.

Responding to the map design one commentator said: “As a Proud Prestonian, this is lovely.”