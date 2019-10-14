New micro pub The Tap End could be on the way to Ashton-on-Ribble

Have your say

A new micro pub called The Tap End could be on the way to Ashton if plans get the green light.

Proposals reveal that the former shop unit at 450 Blackpool Road would have a maximum capacity for 60 people.

According to planning documents from applicant Sanderson's Micropubs Limited: “The Tap End will aim to provide an ambient and respectful atmosphere, away from mainstream drinking trends - to attract a more refined clientele.

“The bar will offer local residents an alternative environment to the traditional pub atmosphere by excluding pool tables, dart boards, duke boxes or music and TVs.

“This will promote a low-key conversational atmosphere.

"The emphasis is on bringing local people together in a premium environment for great conversation, not on traditional pub entertainment or drinking culture.”

The Tap End would open 4pm-9pm Monday to Thursday, 4pm-10pm on Fridays, 12pm-10pm Saturday and 12pm-8.30pm on Sundays.