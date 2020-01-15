New initiative to help Preston businesses explore how to become Real Living Wage employers

A new initiative in Preston will help businesses explore how to become Real Living Wage employers.

Preston City Council says the scheme will also be an “opportunity to celebrate the dozens of Preston employers who are already paying the Real Living Wage”.

The authority is kicking off the ‘A real wage for Preston’ initiative with an event which promises to show businesses the benefits that paying the Real Living Wage can have on their business, employees and the city as a whole.

Coun Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for Community Wealth Building at the city council, said: “The council is proud to have been the first Real Living Wage Employer in the North, having paid the Living Wage for over 10 years.

“We are proud to say that close to 50 other businesses and organisations in Preston have joined us and pay their employees the Real Living Wage.

“Statistics show that average wages in Preston have increased more than the rest of the UK and the North West over the past eight years.

“We want to continue this great work and are excited to launch this new initiative as we want to encourage other businesses and organisations to join us in providing a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.

“Many businesses have told us they want to be Real Living Wage employers but need advice and support on how to make that a reality.

“This event will answer these questions and provide practical advice to businesses on how to get started.”

The free event takes place at the Harris Museum Refectory between 5pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 23.