New Co-op earmarked for former Preston restaurant Checco's

A new convenience store looks set to open in a once popular Preston restaurant.

Co-op has launched plans to open a store in the former Checco's restaurant in Garstang Road.

Checco's in Preston (Image: JPIMedia)

The award-winning eatery closed in November 2017, with staff informed of this via text message.

Co-op has now approached Preston Council's licensing department to transform the property.

It has applied to open from 6am until 11pm, Monday to Sunday, as well as to sell alcohol during these times.

The company has until Wednesday (November 13) to submit its case to the licensing team, after which a decision will be made by the council.

The original Checco’s Restaurant is based in Great Harwood, near Blackburn, where it has been a family-owned business since its opening in 1990.