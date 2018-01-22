Myerscough Veterinary Group launches new surgery in Leyland

Although the phrase is never work with animals, staff at Myerscough Veterinary Group would not want to do anything else.

Sarah Buck at Myerscough Vets, Dunkirk Lane, Leyland.

Their dedication is such that the veterinary business, which was established in Clitheroe more than 50 years ago, has expanded to 17 branches across the North West, including an RCVS accredited 24-hour emergency care Veterinary Hospital at Clayton-le-Dale.

The latest addition to the growing concern is a new site in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, which opened late last year.

Dr Sarah Buck, of Clayton-le-Woods, is the veterinary surgeon on site.

She graduated from the University of Cambridge in 2015 and has been part of the vet team at Myerscough Veterinary Group ever since.

She says: “Our focus is client care and maintaining high clinical standards.

“We have three ambulances which can take patients to our 24-hour hospital in Clayton-le-Dale for more complex surgeries, x-rays, endoscopy, CT or hospitalisation.

“Our own vets and animal care assistants stay on site overnight to ensure your pet gets 24-hour care.

“We have RCVS certificate holders in internal medicine, surgery (orthopaedics and soft tissue) and dermatology based at the main hospital.

Staff at Myerscough Vets, Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, from left, Jenna Oldale, Sarah Buck, Natalie Bowness and Vicky Taylor.

“We also have a heart specialist that visits the surgery on a monthly basis to see cases on a referral basis.

“My job involves advising clients on how to keep their animals happy and healthy, making plans with owners on how to diagnose and treat their pet’s health problems, analysing test results, prescribing medications and performing surgical and non-surgical procedures.

“My favourite part of my job is getting to build up relationships with clients and their animals and seeing pets return to health and happiness after starting a successful treatment.

“I particularly enjoy surgery and I have an interest in animal behaviour.”

Natalie Bowness, veterinary nurse, has worked with the practice for nine years and completed her training two years ago.

She says: “My role involves providing nurse consultations, assisting with surgeries and anaesthesia, caring for animals as they recover from anaesthetic and processing diagnostic tests in the in-house lab, including performing microscopy on skin and urine samples.

“I also work at the hospital at Clayton-le-Dale, providing nursing care to ill and recovering animals being treated there.

“I love everything about my job including advising clients on appropriate care for their animals and I find nursing animals back to health very rewarding.

Vicky Taylor and Jenna Oldale form the reception team.

Their main focus is clients, communicating with them over the phone and in person to ensure their queries are handled and appointments are made with the right people. They also handle the branch’s administration and paperwork tasks whilst keep the premises clean and tidy.

Vicky says: “I have worked at Myerscough Veterinary Group for just over a year.

“I like meeting the different animals that come in to the practice, watching as they grow and develop into their own personalities.

“When animals come in for treatment then seeing how they improve, become stronger and start to act like their old self again is one of my favourite parts of the job. I also enjoy meeting the clients and getting to know the community.”

Jenna adds: “I have been working for Myerscough Veterinary Group for five months.

“I love how rewarding my job is and how I am able to interact with both animals and their owners.

“I also like the fact that I am constantly learning and becoming more knowledgeable about the veterinary industry each day.”

The new Leyland branch is open 9.15am to 6.15pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 11am Saturdays.