Two NHS sites in Ribble Valley to save on their energy bills through Great British Energy

Maya Ellis MP has welcomed the news that two NHS sites in Ribble Valley are to receive funding from Great British Energy to install solar panels, significantly reducing their energy costs.

Guild Lodge in Whittingham and Preston Healthport in Fulwood are among 52 NHS sites and 46 schools across the North West that will benefit from the initiative.

This funding is part of the first major project by the Labour Government's publicly-owned energy company.

Both facilities are managed by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, which will receive £1.6 million to extend the solar panel programme across 10 sites.

Maya Ellis MP for Ribble Valley

Estimates suggest the average school could save up to £25,000 annually on energy bills thanks to this scheme. Local hospitals are expected to make substantial savings on their energy costs over the lifetime of the solar panels.

As a result of the failure to secure Britain’s energy independence, schools and hospitals have been hit with sky-high energy bills due to the UK’s dependency on fossil fuel markets. The NHS’ annual energy bill has doubled to £1.4bn a year since 2019.

In addition to this new project, the Government has announced that £12m will be put aside for local authorities and community energy groups to build local clean energy projects - including onshore wind turbines, rooftop solar panels and hydropower.

The first panels are expected to be delivered by the end of summer 2025.

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley, said: “This is a great investment for Ribble Valley and the North West, helping hospitals and schools save thousands on their energy costs. At a time when we face a climate emergency and are too reliant on fossil fuels, this initiative is a step towards a more sustainable future.

“Through Great British Energy, Labour is fulfilling its Plan for Change by strengthening our energy independence, investing in public services, and lowering bills for our communities, all while addressing the urgent need to tackle climate change.”