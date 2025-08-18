Ramsbottom bereavement charity receives grant from Tesco shoppers

Tesco customers have voted to support a Ramsbottom bereavement charity with a £1,000 grant.

Cruse Bereavement Support Lancashire is a charity offering face-to-face, group, telephone, and email support to people experiencing the loss of a loved one. Services are provided by trained volunteers and are confidential and free.

The grant it received forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Hannah Yeomanson, organiser at Cruse Bereavement Support Lancashire, said: “We want to help bereaved people in Ramsbottom to feel less alone and isolated.

“We will provide a range of specialist bereavement services including one-to-one and group support, as well as providing grief information, access to a national helpline for urgent help and information resources on our website for older bereaved people in the local community.

“By offering compassionate bereavement support in the community, we can ease the heavy burden of grief, alleviate and prevent the worst impacts of grief, and empower older people to rebuild their lives with hope and resilience. We’re so grateful for the donation by Tesco shoppers and colleagues, which will make such a difference in the lives of the people we help.”

In addition to bereavement support, Cruse also provides training and consultancy for external organisations and for those who may encounter bereaved people in the course of their work.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help community projects with initiatives such as Cruse Bereavement Support Lancashire, which are at the heart of their communities. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more Lancashire community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Lancashire shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

To apply for Stronger Starts funding, go online at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk

For more information on Cruse Bereavement Support, visit: www. cruse .org.uk