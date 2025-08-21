Rainbow Hub to benefit from Superfit Fundraiser’s TransPennine Challenge

Rainbow Hub will be one of the charities who benefit from Adam Dixon’s TransPennine Challenge. The superfit fundraiser who comes from Liverpool set off on the 215 mile TransPennine Trail on Monday 18th August. He started in Hull and aims to cover 30 miles a day completing the challenge in seven days when he arrives in Southport. He is hoping to raise over £4,000 for his chosen charities.

Adam chose Rainbow Hub as one of his charities because Oscar Jones, the son of his friends Kevin and Rachel, attends conductive education and the nursery at the Mawdesley based charity who support children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Adam is the running and challenge manager at Alder Hey Childrens Charity in Liverpool and only decided eight weeks ago to take on the mammoth seven ultra marathons in seven days. In those weeks he pushed himself through regular 15 and 20 mile training runs but he is no stranger to sporting fundraisers. Over the years he has raised thousands of pounds for charities by taking part in many events including the London Marathon, Liverpool Marathon, 24 hour workout, Conquer Coniston challenge, London to Paris cycle challenge and a 335 mile cycle ride from London to Amsterdam.

Adam said, “I’m raising money for three children’s charities – all very worthy causes. I chose Rainbow Hub as one of them because they help the son of two of my friends. I’m always trying to do stuff to fundraise just to give a little. I see the impact Alder Hey can make every dad and I think if I’m in a position to help I always will.

He continued, “I am extremely grateful to everyone who is helping me along the way with accommodation and donating on my fundraising page. I am ready for this challenge. I know I can do it and I can see what the finish line will look like – that will get me through the seven days.I will be getting to Southport between 2 and 4pm on Sunday 24th August. It would be great if people follow and message me on Instagram - - @adam_dixon91 and even join me for the last part of the run,”

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “what an amazing challenge and we are so grateful that Adam is donating funds to Rainbow Hub. We do not get any statutory funding for our core services so every penny counts and we cannot thank him enough.”

If you would like to support Adam please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/7-ultra-marathons-in-7-days You can follow him on Instagram @adam_dixon91

For more information about the work of Rainbow Hub please go to www.rainbowhub.org

Or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw