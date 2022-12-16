The cost of living crisis is biting hard for many people across the UK this winter. With fuel bills showing no sign of getting cheaper and cold weather continuing towards Christmas, households are worried about the future.

Earlier this year the Government introduced various schemes to support those most in need of assistance with paying for everyday necessities including cost of living support payments, which saw payments of £326 and £324 dished out to over eight million households across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When were the 2023 cost of living support payments announced?

Are cost of living support payments being offered in 2023? (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Additional support going into the New Year was announced as part of the Autumn Statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. The statement was made to Parliament on Thursday, November 17. There is currently no indication as to when payments will be made.

What cost of living support payments can UK residents expect in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of a £26billion project, payments will continue to support households through the next year. Eight million eligible households on means tested benefits will receive additional Cost of Living Payments totalling up to £900 in the 2023-24 financial year.

Eligible households receiving the following benefits are expected to get the payments:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Universal credit Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Income Support

Pension Credit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pensioner cost of living payments

Cost of living payments for pensioners are also going to continue into 2023 with an additional £300 payment to help the elderly with bills throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disability cost of living support payments

Over six million people who receive disability benefits are also expected to get a further £150 in 2023 to help with additional costs. This includes recipients of:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disability living allowance Personal Independence Payment Attendance Allowance Armed Forces Independence Payment Constant Attendance Allowance War Pension Mobility Supplement

Will benefits be going up in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad