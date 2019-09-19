Money continues to be the biggest cause of stress

Worrying about money is the leading cause of stress and harm to the wellbeing of British workers.



According to a major study of UK employees by Salary Finance, perhaps surprisingly, money concerns were found to be significantly greater (73 per cent) than those in other key areas of peoples’ lives, including relationships (38), career (52) and health (47).

Personal relationships also suffer greatly, those with financial worries are 12 times more likely to have troubled relationships with friends and family.

And those with money troubles were shockingly four times more likely to be suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, and five times more likely to feel depressed, compared to those with positive financial wellbeing.