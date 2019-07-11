Modern, spacious and offering open-plan living. Take a look inside this lovely home

It's in an ideal spot for the city centre too!

This well-presented semi-detached house is in a popular residential area and is conveniently located for access to local amenities, schools, Preston city centre and main motorway connections - ideal for the commuter.

-

It has an entrance hallway; open-plan living area with patio doors to the rear garden; modern family kitchen matching high gloss wall and base units with wood-effect work surfaces, integrated oven with a four ring hob and above extractor fan, space for a fridge freezer and plumbing for a washing machine; a playroom and a downstairs shower room/WC.

There are three bedrooms and a three-piece family bathroom to the first floor.

There is off-road parking to the front and a generous rear garden with a flagged patio and separate decking area.

Address: Watling Street Road, Fulwood

-

Price: £150,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811