MJH Accountants in Fulwood holds fund-raiser for the The Foxton Centre

A group of accountants were more than happy to give their money away to help vulnerable adults and children in Preston.

Fulwood-based MJH Accountants Ltd held its annual charity seasonal party at St Anthony’s Social Centre, raising £2,500 for The Foxton Centre, which supports vulnerable adults and children.

Mark Hall, MD of MJH Accountants, with staff at the end of year fund-raiser for The Foxton Centre

Clients, businesses, friends and guests joined in the fun, enjoying the ever-popular Christmas quiz.

There was also a giant raffle of prizes donated by members of the community and businesses.

The most anticipated event of the evening was Grand Prize Draw, which saw Neil Staff of Concept Landscapes, who scooped £250 in cash from MJH Accountants.

Neil chose the Alzheimer’s Society as his nominated charity to also receive a matched £250 from the firm.

Guests having fun at MJH Accountants' end of year fund-raiser for The Foxton Centre

Mark Hall, managing director of MJH Account-ants, was delighted with the number of people who came along to support the event and the amount raised.

Staff and volunteers at The Foxton Centre have also thanked everyone who donated a prize for the evening and to all who joined them and made the night such a success.

Speaking on behalf of MJH Accountants and The Foxton Centre, Mark says: “The generosity of our clients, friends and business associates never ceases to amaze me.

Mark Hall, MD of MJH Accountants, with Neil Staff, of Concept Landscapes, who won the grand prize draw

“We raised an amazing £2,311 on the night.

“But I’m delighted to say we will be topping this up as well and presenting a cheque to the Foxton Centre for £2,500.

“Each year, we invite clients, local businesses and neighbours to attend our party and I genuinely believe the message is starting to spread that this is no ordinary accountants’ festive bash.

“On the contrary, it is an awesome event which is fast becoming the first diary entry of the new year for many.

A child having fun at MJH Accountants' end of year fund-raiser for The Foxton Centre

“With so much fun and laughter to be had, not to mention the free bar and excellent food on offer, make sure it’s in yours.”

Next year’s party is already booked for December 5 and Mark and the team are keen to encourage more local businesses to join in the fun and raise even more funds for deserving charities year on year.

Anyone keen to be involved should contact the team on 01772 721704.