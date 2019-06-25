McDonald's is making big changes to its main menu

Have your say

There will be new lighter lunch options on the permanent menu as well as a move towards more sustainable packaging across the range.

From June 26, five new permanent items will be added to McDonald's menu, and it's especially good news if you're after a lighter lunch.

Bacon Roll

First, there's the return of a classic; the bacon roll, featuring three rashers of bacon on a sourdough-style bun with brown sauce or ketchup.

For lunch, a new chicken salad features crispy or grilled chicken with a balsamic dressing, and the popular wrap range is expanding too with a new 'Hot Cajun Chicken One'.

Crispy or grilled chicken in the new wrap is joined by cajun sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, tomato, jalapeno slices and lettuce in a soft, toasted tortilla wrap.

Finally, there's the return of an old favourite.

Chicken Salad

Back by popular demand is the Smarties McFlurry, made with vanilla ice cream, crushed Smarties and chocolate sauce.

All we need now is some summer weather.

The Hot Cajun Chicken One wrap