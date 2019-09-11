McDonald's in Fishergate Centre re-opens after being forced to close after mouse sighting

Have your say

McDonald's in Fishergate has re-opened after being closed for nearly 24 hours after a mouse was spotted in the dining area.



The fast-food giant welcomed customers back at 8am this morning (September 11) after completing a thorough investigation into a potential pest problem at the restaurant.

McDonald's in Fishergate Centre, Preston has re-opened this morning after it was forced to close yesterday (September 10) after a mouse was spotted in the dining area

Yesterday morning, startled customers reported their concerns to staff after reportedly spotting a mouse scuttling inside from the shopping centre.

Management promptly closed the restaurant to allow a comprehensive inspection to take place.

READ MORE: Fishergate McDonald's forced to close after customers spot mouse in dining area

READ MORE: McDonald's giving away free McMuffins with purchase of hot drink

Yesterday afternoon, a McDonald's spokesman said: "This restaurant closes at 6pm, unlike most other restaurants, and as the centre management are still doing their work in the centre we’ve taken the decision to re-open tomorrow."

The restaurant remained closed for the rest of the day, with a sign posted on the metal shutters informing customers that it had been shut due to 'technical issues'.

The chain said it has reported its concerns about a pest problem to Fishergate Centre management, who carried out its own inspection in the centre yesterday.

But staff at the store said it is back to business as usual today, with free McMuffins available to customers who purchase a hot drink.

The free breakfast treat is available in store until Friday (September 13), provided customers order their drink via the restaurant's app.

For more information on how to claim your free McMuffin, read our explainer here.

The Fishergate McDonald's is open between 8am and 6pm six days a week, and 10.30am to 5pm on Sundays.

Fishergate Centre have been approached for comment on the potential pest problem at the shopping centre.