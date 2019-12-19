Mayor of Preston allowance looks set to be topped up by £2k

The annual allowance for the Mayor in Preston looks set to be topped up by £2,000.

Proposals to increase the allowance for the mayor are to be considered at a council meeting in January.

Preston Mayor coun David Borrow

The city Mayor coun David Borrow is currently paid an allowance of £6,015 per year.

Plans to raise the Mayor’s allowance by £2,000 are to make it more comparable with what other Mayors are paid in neighbouring areas.

Councillor Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council (PCC), said: “Our Mayor works extremely hard to represent the city and attends a large number of events and functions throughout the year which raise much needed funds for charities and good causes.

“This is something we’re very proud of and it’s important that the Mayor’s allowance is substantial enough to carry out these duties.

“However, the current allowance is smaller than that of other Mayors in neighbouring areas and does not include a car or dedicated staff.

“Therefore we’ve recommended that the Mayor’s allowance is increased, but this will need to be agreed at a meeting of the full Council at the end of January.”

According to PCC documents Chorley’s Mayor is paid an annual allowance of £9,750.

Meanwhile South Ribble’s Mayor is paid an allowance of £7,800 per annum and in Blackpool the Mayor is given an annual allowance of £14,763.

Members of the Civic Task and Finish Group at the city’s authority at Town Hall are behind the proposals which will be debated by all members in the New Year.

Proposals do not include plans to boost the annual allowance for the deputy Mayor who is paid £828.