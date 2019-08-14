Masterchef's Greg Wallace is bringing his hit BBC show ‘Eat Well For Less?’ to Lancashire

Greg Wallace, judge on Masterchef, will be filming new 'Eat Well For Less?' in Lancashire.



The 54 year old former grocer will be joined by his co-hosts Chris Bavin and Lucy Jones, as they help families in the county spend less on their weekly shop.

Greg Wallace with his co-host Chris Bavin.

The show, which first aired in 2015, is seeking out new households that are looking for ways to save big.

The series' producers said people who are under pressure to provide household favourites, or who have health requirements that affect their diet could benefit from the advice of Wallace and the team.

They also said they could help deal with shopping chaos and boring, repetitive meals.

Anyone interested can apply by calling 0117 970 7628, or by emailing eatwell@rdftelevision.com

For more information on the show you can visit www.facebook.com/EatWellForLess or @EatWellForLess.